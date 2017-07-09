Clash Royale: Building Decks and Card info

Rain

Gem211

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

43

0/160

EarnNewsClash Royale: Building Decks and Card info
By: Gamehag on July 9, 2017
(21 ratings)
Clash Royale: Building Decks and Card info

Clash Royale: Building Decks and Card info

¤ Welcome to a another article, this time im going to be teaching you the basics of deck building.
  So firstly for your deck to work you will be needing some basic stuff:TANKSUPPORTERATTACKER.These are     the elements that make your deck function and help your deck to be balanced.

¤ Elixir usage is wery inportant for your deck it neds to be balanced.Wich we are gonna be cowering in  this article.

¤ Card balance is also a thing that you need to consider.This will allow your deck to have card combos(THIS IS ALSO GONNA BE EXPLAINED).¤ TANK - Tank is a card that will have more than averege  HP(Hit Points ).This is very uselful because it can protect other troops such as archers,spear goblins and other supporters.It can also be very powerfull in attack mode and can be used as a inprovised distaction when you dont have anything to drop to deffend. For the tank i recomend using Roayale Giant, Lava Hound, Pekka. All of these cards are the best in my opinion.

¤ SUPPORTER - Now supporters are very inportant for deffence and offence.Because they have usualy a litle HP so you they need somebothey to protect them like Attacker or Tanker.For the supporters its best to use splashers because they are good at taking out almoust any card.

¤ ATTACKER - This is the most basic card, the attacker is used for counetering other card or ttaking town towers either way they are pretty usefull.They can also protect SUPPORTER CLASS troops for much more dammage.Now for attackers you wanna get somebothey who can deal a lot of damage but can also have cheap elixir cost.For attackers in my opinion the best cards are lumber jack,Knight,Hog Rider and Valkyrie.


¤ Elixir usage and Card balance : Elixir Usage is pretty inportant for your deck, if your card are too expencive you cant realy create a strong push.For this i recomend using decks that have elihir cost 4.0 or less.
If you wanna have a working deck you need Card balance. This is inportant beacause you might wanna have cards that can support and go well with each other so you can create a better push, for example you can use HOG RIDER + ICE SPIRIT, PRINECES + MINER, ROYAL GIANT + MINIONS(MINION HORDE)...So these are some of exapmles wich you can use or create one of your oun.

¤ DECK : For your deck you need at least 1 TANK, i dont recomend using more than 2 tanks, also you will need is lots of SUPPORTERS and some ATTACKERS i recomend using less than 4 attackers.

 BONUS

SPEELS - Spels are realy useful, they can be used in lots of ways like helping troops and deffending and attacking low HP troops.For your deck i recomend usic only 1 or 2 spells depending on what deck are you making.My favorite spells are zap, heal and fire ball.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy