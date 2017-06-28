Clash Royale

The combination of MOBA and card game ? Check! Fast-pacing and a game does not last longer then 4 minutes? Check! Easy to learn, hard to master? Check! F2P? check!Multiplayer Fun? Check!

These supercells were very funny when they did the game, they got the best from different games and made a very successful combination, basically inaugurating a new kind of game - MOBATDRPGCC (i made it up!). So it would be kind of multiplayer online battle arena tower defense role play game collecting ... The actual game lasts very little, up to 4 minutes and is very alert and fun, being perfect for short sessions.

Ok, so when you start the game, you have an arena in front of you, divided into 2 (up / down) with 3 towers on each side - in portrait mode. You are at the bottom and the aggressor enemy is at the top. The battles are fought on 2 lanes where the troops advance and connect the crown towers. When a crown tower is destroyed, the last tower (king tower) is activated and he enters the battle.





How do you manage to do this? Simply by helping your 8-hole deck well prepared before the game begins. When the game begins, you get a 4-card hand and every book you put down turns into a unit that will march towards the enemy buildings and attack them. If he encounters an enemy unit on the road, he will attack and whoever wins goes further. The enemy building, the crown tower, obviously does not stand in vain and will also attack the assault troops. All towers benefit from a life line, which decreases as they are attacked. When it reaches zero, it releases the place.

