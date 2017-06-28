Rain

Clash Royale
By: Gamehag on June 28, 2017
(42 ratings)
The combination of MOBA and card game ? Check!  Fast-pacing and a game does not last longer then 4 minutes? Check! Easy to learn, hard to master? Check! F2P? check!Multiplayer Fun? Check!  
 

So what about Clash Royale?

These supercells were very funny when they did the game, they got the best from different games and made a very successful combination, basically inaugurating a new kind of game - MOBATDRPGCC (i made it up!). So it would be kind of multiplayer online battle arena tower defense role play game collecting ...  The actual game lasts very little, up to 4 minutes and is very alert and fun, being perfect for short sessions.

Gameplay

Ok, so when you start the game, you have an arena in front of you, divided into 2 (up / down) with 3 towers on each side - in portrait mode. You are at the bottom and the aggressor enemy is at the top. The battles are fought on 2 lanes where the troops advance and connect the crown towers. When a crown tower is destroyed, the last tower (king tower) is activated and he enters the battle.Ok, so when you start the game, you have an arena in front of you, divided into 2 (up / down) with 3 towers on each side - in portrait mode. You are at the bottom and the aggressor enemy is at the top. The battles are fought on 2 lanes where the troops advance and connect the crown towers. When a crown tower is destroyed, the last tower (king tower) is activated and he enters the battle.

                                                                                               


How do you manage to do this?  Simply by helping your 8-hole deck well prepared before the game begins. When the game begins, you get a 4-card hand and every book you put down turns into a unit that will march towards the enemy buildings and attack them. If he encounters an enemy unit on the road, he will attack and whoever wins goes further. The enemy building, the crown tower, obviously does not stand in vain and will also attack the assault troops. All towers benefit from a life line, which decreases as they are attacked. When it reaches zero, it releases the place.

Troops , Cards , Decks

The troops are of various types, some attack only on the ground, melee, others are
ranged, we also have specialized siege fighters and troops attacking only buildings 
and ignore  the enemy troops. We also have spells as well as additional defense 
buildings totally about 54.
