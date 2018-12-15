Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Review

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Control

Heist

Call of Duty: The Black Ops 4 has a meticulous multiplayer with eight modes and 14 maps, a brand new battle royale model called Blackout with the largest map the series has ever seen and the most developed co-op with zombies so far.Do you know that warm feeling of excitement and controlled impatience when you first run a game you've been waiting for the first time so you do not want to skip anything? Every fraction of this process of the first game launch is studied and absorbed in the guts. Even the introductory animations of Nvidia, Dolby Digital and similar technologies used in games today are not overwhelmed because it's all part of that initial euphoria. You want to completely submerge in the atmosphere, to leave the theme that the game represents. Even you do not want to click on the New Game because you are afraid that you will miss something by thinking that the dedicated and discerning developers must have hidden some detail in the main menu as well.You may experience this when you first launch Red Dead Redemption 2 these days, but not Black Ops 4. The new Call of Duty has just one dry main menu that goes straight to the thing - which of these three options do you want to play?Black Ops 4 has all that one new title in 2018 should have to justify its price. It's fun, full of content and technically works virtually without mistakes. He quickly hit millions of people with his royale mode recipe as well as classic multiplayer and co-op zombies so we can say that Activision was obviously right when he thought it was more worthwhile to remove singleplayer and divert resources to more content-intensive multiplayer.Whether you like some of the previous Call of Duty extensions or not, you can not deny that the rules of your fantasy universe and the themes that are inspired by design and story are clearly set out by singleplayers. Whether you played singleplayer in the game or not, the very fact that it was present in the game affected both the design of multiplayer and then your experience of the same, or the feeling of the place and time when you are participating in those MP battles.In Black Ops 4 you will have no idea who the two warring parties are in multiplayer, why they fight, what year and why the rifles look the way they look. Because there is no story. The little hint lies, of course, in the title of the game, Black Ops 4, so it is a sequel to the Black Ops series that previously had its singleplayer stories and a theme that the new sequel now only leaps lightly.But how much is that lack of soul really important? Well, if we honestly - and not really. Instead of the soul, the game has a ton of content that can take you up to hundreds of hours. Only Blackout mode as the most prominent and most certainly the most important part of the package is so fun and refined that it can offer you 100 hours of fun, probably a lot more if you just get infected. And it could - very easy.Blackout is a classic battle royale, something like a famous PUBG, but on a drugs. And to those who accelerate you so you do not even think about it. Right Call of Duty maneuvers get out of the helicopter at the start of the match, using the wingsuit and the parachute quickly touch the ground and then find the first weapon even faster. You will soon die if you do not find at least level 1 armor, and even faster if you do not know how to act as the greatest masters in the game.It's a real thing to watch a good player while eliminating, sprinting and skipping the fences on the massive Blackout map. Everything acts as a connected, fine-controlled combo-movement that never ends. In the case of the best players, that series of fine moves often ends with expert referral of the bullet in the opponent's head, after which the dance on the map continues.Call of Duty is known for fast dying, or short-term TTK, which is not in line with the values of battle royale games in which you have only one life. That is why Black Opsu 4 increased the basic health of the player at 150 HP. This at the start increases the chances that you will stay alive at 1 to 1 meeting in the middle of the Blackout map, and this is in fact the fact that various health packs are always close to you, as well as being used very quickly. You can heal even while sprinting to cover - the game has no brakes.All this really helps and helps you stay longer, but a great emphasis is placed on the armor. Without him you can still suddenly kill a life with a sniper from just two good shootings.Blackout, in addition to anticipated weapons such as assault rifles, short guns, pistols, shotguns and snipers, offers a whole host of other weapons and gadgets to spice up every match. On the Blackout map you will find a series of short-term buffoes that will increase the speed of movement or show where the loot is located. Or a remote control car with which you can look at the situation in a home without risking your own head. Jump to the bar and maybe find a rocket launcher, visit the cemetery and maybe run into a dumb potent laser gun that keeps zombies.Blackout has only one map, but it can be said that the best designed map in the royale battle genre so far. All of these individual CoD maps are not just meaninglessly embedded in a larger map. Forests, paths, deserts and massive grassy areas as well as completely new villages and areas like cemeteries connect these well-known maps and completely new ideas into a perfectly meaningful whole.The current map in Blackout is great, but not really huge when compared to others in the genre. And because of the rapid movement of the fact that we have land, sea and air vehicles available soon it seems to be smaller than it is. Although it's always great maps, in every battle royale game you will get the feeling that you know every corner of the map after enough matches. In Blackout, that feeling appears earlier than usual.The design of Blackout also influenced the classic multiplayer somewhat. Because of Blackout, HP has been lifted and a system of manual regeneration of health has been inserted, and this is now transferred to a classic MP. The feeling of playing the classic CoD multiplayer with this is a bit different - you have to remember to squeeze the healing key after every surviving encounter, you do not have to squat behind the cover and wait for the energy to return. You should also remember to use the specialties of your specialist , because each one comes with their own skills that in the context of the match point to the team play.The fact is that a total of eight different multiplayer modes give ample variety to this multiplayer experience, but only two are brand new.is not that special - it is your job to take or defend certain points as a team, but the tact of tactics in that known format is the fact that there is a limited number of possible respawns. A welcome addition to MP mode, but I say - nothing too creative.is far more interesting - it will remind you of games like Counter-Strike and Payday with a dozen economics between each round. In Heist you steal money and carry it to a certain point, and you earn earned gaming for better weapons, armor, and add-ons between rounds. There is no Create a Class system here, but you have to buy everything you have earned in each previous round, similar to CS. There is no respawn, but instead of immediately dying when an opponent drops your health to zero, you're on your knees and hope that your colleagues will revive you before your opponent completely eliminates them from the rounds. For a long time in CoD there has not appeared a fashion that calls so much for tactics and it is the biggest plus of this part of the game.The third part of the game is of course. This cooperative mode has been part of the Call of Duty game for a long time, and until now it was just a cache for a small team of zombie mazes with a separate story, Black Ops 4 got it close to the level of a separate game. Instead of one, the Black Ops 4 launches up to three big folders in the beginning, through which you step through the team and kill more serious opponents with amazing creatures of zombie obstacles, buying weapons, and revealing secrets. It's fun and interesting, and it looks good.Zombies are scary as always, but not just because of the good design and atmosphere on each map, but the fact that they can quickly throw you on your knees if you're not careful. And when I say zombies, I mean the giant armed starry soldiers and the huge red-eye tigers. There are such. I do not particularly like them.As in Zombies mode, you have three maps that will not be liked by everyone, so Black Ops 4 as a whole offers three very different multiplayer experiences that you will not all experience alike. But of course you can not buy only Blackout or just zombies - Black Ops 4 is a package of content and as such is sold, you liked it or not.You are a big fan of royale fan and you want to try this from CoD? There are good chances that you will enjoy Blackout - it's one of the best royale combat modes you can ever play today. But the fact that you have a ticket for that battle royale on one map had to pay 60 euros would be a pity.But now that there is no singleplayer that connects everything in a single story with a story and theme, Black Ops 4 works less closely, as something that could be thrown out as three separate games. In other words, Black Ops 4 has no soul to lubricate all that it offers, but it also reminds us that games today need not have the soul to be fun and successful.