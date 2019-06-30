Bombastic Brothers: Review

The world is attacked by aliens, your home and everything is on the edge of destruction. you take your gun and with your followers, join a devastating battle for survival.

Quick look

Bombastic Brothers - Top Squad is a 2D and action shooter game. In this game, you play as a captain. you came to your homeland in a bad situation, aliens attack your home, they want to destroy it and you are here to protect it so, our characters alongside with Captain Jeff, have to wear their own special clothes and pick their weapons up and start to fight back to eliminate these aliens. The game is made by the MY COM gaming studio and is completely free-to-play.

Gameplay

If the aliens attack your home, what will you do? it is obvious that you will fight back, take your guns and kick them out of your world. When all failed and nobody else is left to fight back, the Bombastic Brothers come to the field; A powerful team, consisting of several soldiers and officers. you can choose the hero and your favorite weapon. In addition, after a little, you can choose or even upgrade your space ship, and fight the gigantic aliens. The Bombastic Brothers using the same old-fashioned style, don't worry it is simple it is designed that even new players who do not remember the old arcade games can also greatly enjoy the game. running and shooting are never going to be boring, the game always something to satisfy you with.

The gameplay of this game consists of two main parameters running and shooting both at the same time, this old fashioned style is one of the most classical styles of the video game. on one hand, The whole world is on the edge of destruction, most of it destroyed, on the other hand, you have all the things you want in this apocalyptic area, all the guns, and machines you want. you can throw grenades rockets and everything you wish, just need to buy them. you have to upgrade your weapon also, your armor for more health points and also but bigger guns for sure. there is a challenge section activated after reaching level 10, you can build your ship up and upgrade it and fight with other players, a PVP arena for those who want to challenge other players.

Conclusion

Only IOS customers can play this game, I hope we will see this on Andriod devices too. the game is Free however there some In-App purchase options for more loot and more deadly weapons and battleships if you are too much interested in this game you can pay money for better and easier gameplay also by making In-App purchase, all the advertisements will disappear. a Free-To-Play game and with only 380 MB on IOS devices, it seems to be an excellent choice for your free times. check the game trailer for more information about gameplay.



Download it from Here



