Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - Game Review

retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem754
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem839
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem154
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem24
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem10
retiro7968
retiro7968
Gem399
Gulshan
Gulshan
Gem8
Joshua Manikam
Joshua Manikam
Gem12
PoolBoy187
PoolBoy187
Gem336
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Muhammad Qasim Zahid
Gem12
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem10
PaulTran
PaulTran
Gem231
skrt
skrt
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem1,071
The_king
The_king
Gem350
Nick
Nick
Gem9
Rain

Gem38

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: What
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: Love big d1ck...
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem10 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem13 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: PogU emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks
unranked rank iconskrt: yyo
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem82 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconmara shady: ??
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ?\
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: can anyone tell me every offer (android) which has given the,m gems
novice rank iconhanfred: not every offer pays instantly
novice rank iconhanfred: I think 50000 gems
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but my diamonds wont load
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: there is a bar
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: but how many do i hae to earn
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: then profile
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: yes
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: click your pfp on top right
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: ok?
unranked rank iconsigmaaboy: how much do you need to earn to go rank up
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: wait 24 hours
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: i earned like 1k
unranked rank iconmnxaxeygpuftpcyrnm: why do my diamands not come
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem370 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: hello
unranked rank iconAbdullah Aldanoglu: free game at https://seruapk.com/
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

EarnNewsBattle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - Game Review
By: Gamehag on June 25, 2020
(303 ratings)
Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - Game Review

Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - Game Review

Remember SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom? Those of you that grew up when the PS2 was at its peak surely must remember this game because it was awesome. The game was released initially for PlayStation 2 and Xbox. In the game, you try to defend Bikini Bottom from an invasion of Robots created by Plankton with a machine called the Duplicatotron 3000 (Such a silly name).  I got the chance to play it 5 years after its release in 2003 when I was 8 years old with my cousin. Spongebob was my jam back in the day so we completed it. 


Obviously I HAD TO buy this remake and see if the nostalgia goggles were not wrong and if this game is as good as I remember it. Right now I’m about half-way through the game playing with my little brother and although easy it’s still very entertaining for those who played the original and also for younger players. I’ve seen my little brother play this game with such Glee and enthusiasm that it made me want to write a review for it.


pxZlhrQ2JYgWNAxUR9e8JeE5MEBGKS.jpg
An incredible repaint of the graphics elevates this game from what it was in 2003.

A remake, not a remaster - Are you ready, kids?

  • First things first, I’ve gotta say this year has been full of great remakes: FF7, RE3, Xenoblade, etc. I can safely say we can Battle for Bikini Bottom to that list because the game raises up a notch every single aspect of the original. So 17 years later, THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp Studios probably saw this trend of successful remakes and wanted to have their shot at it. They succeeded, and they have rehydrated this game with a beautiful visual style, a remastered soundtrack, and new content.
  • Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Rehydrated keeps giving us the same story of its 2003 counterpart. The plot goes as follows: Remember my buddy Plankton? This little evil has created an army of robots with which he intended to dominate the Bikini Bottom where SpongeBob and his friends live... but this plan ends up being an absolute disaster. Far from obeying him, the machines go crazy and invade this location, so it's up to us to help Bob, Patrick, and Sandy in their struggle to restore peace to their peaceful home.

etJZKtEHP0J0UR8QrS8eS5r2HYaBIA.jpg
Play as Spongebob, Patrick and Sandy. Additionaly now you can play with your friends.

Seriously, this is a 90s kid's dream come true:

  • Battle for Bikini Bottom is a 3D platform with an emphasis on a collection of objects, very Banjo-Kazooie style. The game is divided into several levels that become accessible as you get more golden spatulas. Each world offers a big challenge, whether it's finding certain items or defeating a boss at the end, and along the way we have small missions that give us the chance to get more items needed to progress.
  • Each new level seems different from the one before it, and even if they recycle the mechanics and mission structures, it never seems to do the same thing over and over again. In part, this is possible because it features 3 playable characters - SpongeBob, Sand and Patrick - each with skills that allow them to excel in different situations.
  • For example, Patrick is capable of carrying and throwing objects. Sandry can drop with style and use her cowboy rope to access certain platforms. Finally, Spongebob has several skills at his disposal, such as bubbles, which he controls from a distance. In each level you will have the chance to use SpongeBob and one of his buddies, and to switch between them you will have to use the bus stops you will find everywhere.

xDLNr3AjBHn671xeLbuS8lx1yriZzf.jpg
The developers even included some of the funniest Spongebob memes.

Bikini Bottom as never seen before:

The thing that struck me most about the work of Purple Lamp Studios was that they paid a lot of attention to small details so that their game didn't seem alien to either the cartoon or the original platform. So on the way to preserving the Bikini background, you'll see a more detailed background with jokes or links to classic moments in the series. It feels like the development team is full of fans of the show. They even included some of the memes! Respecting the base that gave life to the original game, while still improving where there’s room to improve, for example, some very well animated protagonists with a lot of personality and, the most striking thing: tremendously colorful scenarios full of objects and enemies that give them a lot of life.

mqt64ZCJfXZ5mGH8hAM02oILCJvE1c.jpg
Original vs rehydrated definitely shows the 17 year difference.

Ukeleles and more Ukeleles:

The soundtrack is good too but lacks polish. For a children's title, in which the visual and sound part is sometimes neglected, this is an expected production outcome in this aspect. The soundtrack, although it manages to capture the essence of the cartoon by using instruments such as the Ukulele, never reaches the level of the series. An average level lasts approximately 30 minutes, and during that time you'll hear the same tune over and over and over again, which can greatly affect the experience. There comes a point where you prefer to play the SpongeBob show soundtrack instead of listening to the original game music.


VTuIWdoRxNBSzAejBfbgkA42q718uK.jpg
Loved this level.

A goofy goober’s rating:

I’m a goofy goober and this is my rating of the game: Rehydrated lives up to its name. Not only does it make everything look better, but it rehydrates it enough in gameplay to bring a better experience to life. In its purest form, the game still offers the same experience you remember plus a little more: A 3D platform, but the new audiovisual look, attention to detail and inclusion of lost content make this experience an adventure worthy of 2020. If you’re not a fan of Spongebob or if you are not a fan of the original game, then I do not think that Rehydrated is for you, even if you do not lose anything trying to buy it when it’s cheaper. It got a 92 user score on metacritic, though. Which is hilarious. I rate it a 7/10.


S45lb0mY1RhIioOzyX9lOepCUZ1vxb.png
It even got a higher user score than The Last of Us 2.

I hope you enjoyed reading this article. Please leave me your rating and comments. It took me a lot of effort to write it so your ratings and comments will help me to improve.

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy