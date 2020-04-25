"Adopt Me" (Roblox) - Short Review

Greetings. This is just a short, simple review of Adopt Me on Roblox. Bear in mind I'm not too good with words; I don't know the entire English dictionary so this isn't gonna be too wordy or- you get the idea. I'm also doing this because, Soul Gems, and I really need to level up, that's literally the most blunt I can get. Hope you enjoy my short review regardless.

Before I Played



First I would like to start off by saying that I've never actually really played this game my whole life, in fact, I've only touched it once and that is when the Egg Hunt 2020 began and I said to myself, "Man, I really don't wanna play this game. Even without touching this game, I know it's bad it's just not my kinda thing." I was half right, and I was also half wrong.



When I Played



The first time I clicked play, the first thing I noticed was when I had to customize my character. Now, I'm no stranger when it comes to playing stuff like Royale High, or Misfits High School, or Robloxian High School or Roblox High School 2. I don't really like those kind of games, so I don't really play them, but basically, at the core of those games is character customization. Personally, I don't really care about that stuff, but because I like to flex my real avatar's looks I reset it back to my original avatar. Then I continued on to the event.



After stepping outside my virtual house, it was both exactly and not exactly what I thought it would be like. I already watched Markiplier's first Roblox video with Adopt Me included in it, so I kind of already knew what it was gonna be like, but since that video was from his perspective, I never actually got to try it myself. This was the first time. The first thing I noticed was the tiny brick houses. Now in reality you could just walk up to someone's house if they're in the game (the houses only show up or are available per player in a server) and when you enter it'll be fairly big. There were also some houses I noticed that were larger than others, but of course you would either have to grind the game or pay virtual currency (Robux) to obtain. Both of which I wasn't willing to do, and even after leaving the game I was like "No, I'm not paying for anything that game, like, ever." Bear in mind the game IS free-to-play, it's not like Minecraft Bedrock.



The second thing I noticed while walking around is the pet shop, schools, ice cream trucks, the art style, everything. As you would expect from an adopt and raise game, everything was all cute. In my personal opinion I'd say at least the art style is decent. Personally, no problems with the buildings, no problem with having pets, ice cream, all that stuff seems pretty okay. But that's not all. As you would expect in any games including pets, you have to take care of them. Which is fine if we're talking about real life, I have a hamster, and trust me I'd be willing to give up my life for him. But this is virtual pets we're talking about. Every so often, you have to shower it, bathe it, feed it etc, just to keep it happy. Every time you fulfill a large chunk of its needs and wants, your pet will grow. As expected. I don't exactly know what goes beyond that.





I would also like to mention the vast amount of loading screens you will find in this game. From the moment you walk into a house or building, to the moment you walk out, there is a loading screen with a blinding bright light. As someone with blessed eyes, I don't exactly have anything against that visually. But just like the Sims 4, loading screens can get really, really repetitive. So cut down the loading times. I don't exactly have the best of PCs right now. So I guess I can't really say what it's like on a god-tier gaming PC. In fact, if possible, don't even have loading screens if the rooms "houses" are preloaded.



Talk about roleplay. I'm gonna be frank with you on this one (as if this whole article I wasn't frank enough), I didn't really pay attention to that part. Roleplay, as a person who has an interest in, and plays action. adventure, survival, open-world, RPG/MMORPG, strategy and even sometimes casual video games, I just find it really cringy. At least at my age. But from what I saw, nothing too roleplay intensive. That's what I saw though.

Developer products, aka microtransactions (yay!). During my time in the game, I deliberately looked at the store to see how much Robux they were charging for the virtual goods. Turns out the prices aren't actually all that bad. They're not charging anything pay-to-win, they're not practically making kids pay high one-time taxes. So we can safely say that products in Adopt Me isn't all that bad to begin with. A person like me STILL won't spend money on them, but, for people who like those kinds of stuff, it's not that bad.







Adoption. Obviously you wouldn't name a game "Adopt Me" if the game didn't actually include that. When I walked into the adoption center, of course, you see one or two players who are tiny running around doing their thing roleplaying as a baby, toddler, or child. Outside of the adoption center there's also pets you can buy for the currency, which you can have doing the stuff I said above. In my opinion, for a game named aptly, I'd say with utmost honesty that it lives up to its name. Maybe it's not the BEST kind of adoption system in any game, but it's pretty normal.

The music isn't all the bad from what I can remember. I don't quite remember how the tune goes, but as someone who appreciates a bit of instrumental it's not that bad. It's not like a nursery rhyme, don't expect that music playing in the background especially for adult YouTube video creators making videos of Adopt Me. Yeah, the game IS for kids, but it's not kids music. It's actually catchy, not gonna lie. It also changes based on the time cycle, which is pretty sweet too.







The game's name itself. "Adopt Me". I get that Adopt Me is basically a brand at this point in time. In fact, I highly doubt they're gonna change it. And I understand if they don't find an alternatively better name. My point is, the #1 reason I never touched Adopt Me until the Egg Hunt, is because of the name alone. I judged a book by it's cover. I wouldn't blame others if they did the same. "Adopt Me" makes the assumption that there is always an intimate roleplay between people. The truth is, it's not. It does have that roleplay happening for certain, but that's not the only roleplaying factor you ever find, so it's okay. I'd just rather call it something that doesn't make the wrong impression like "Family Responsibility" or "Raise a Family". When it comes to the words responsibility and raise I think maturity. And I'll bet most people will think that too.



After I Played



After I left the game, which, I'll admit was in a hurry, I started to think about the game differently. I wasn't like "Woooow, this game is actually awesome! I'mma tell mah fwends to come online and play it with me!" No, I was actually like, "Wow, ok, I assumed wrongly about this game. I think it's fun, it's just that it's not my kind of game." Now I know I said "Short Review" but this has went on too long so I'll end it with this message;



Regardless of your age, if you grew up (I know I didn't) playing Club Penguin, or Neopets, you are likely to enjoy playing Adopt Me. And I say likely because I know not everyone will, especially with age as a factor. If you play the Sims for hours, or played Welcome to Bloxburg for hours, you are also likely to enjoy Adopt Me.



That concludes my "short review" even though I spent like 2 hours typing out this article.

