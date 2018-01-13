100 Thieves CSGO drops out of Boston Major 2018

Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem50
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem30
bpedder79
bpedder79
Gem57
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem189
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem770
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem10
john19john9
john19john9
Gem175
Arthur Santos
Arthur Santos
Gem8
fnogaj
fnogaj
Gem231
Atia
Atia
Gem7
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem1,085
Shop
Shop
Gem950
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
dem.pferd.heisst.horst
Gem31
Atia
Atia
Gem7
john19john9
john19john9
Gem2,100
Aaron Nkouka
Aaron Nkouka
Gem886
Rain

Gem203

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconerick: hi
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJB CAIGNEC: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem183 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: POGSLIDE emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJadiel Cabrera: xd
novice rank iconZera: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconfra4: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconBrett Thomas: Well
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: PogU emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 6 users received Gem110 from the Rain.
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: pepeJAM emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: peepoPooPoo emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconЮліанна: pepeMeltdown emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJustin Böning: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconAlexis QLF: HI
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconLeszek9028: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbuffighter144: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem278 from the Rain.
novice rank iconDabeh: asd
novice rank iconZera: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: how to get steam gift card
novice rank iconDoremon Utopia: hi
novice rank iconAARMAN AHMED: Hey
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem141 from the Rain.
novice rank iconZera: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Packwatch emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconbrawler last: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 5 users received Gem130 from the Rain.
adept rank iconAtia: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconigorche185: hello world
apprentice rank iconfnogaj: Dog Arrive emote (inline chat version)
adept rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

38

0/160

EarnNews100 Thieves CSGO drops out of Boston Major 2018
By: Gamehag on January 13, 2018
(2 ratings)
100 Thieves CSGO drops out of Boston Major 2018

100 Thieves CSGO drops out of Boston Major 2018

100 Thieves announced today that their Counter Strike: Global Offensive division were not able to take part in the ongoing ELEAGUE Boston Major 2018 due to immigration issues and will be dropping out from the competitive Major LAN series effective immediately.


100 Thieves, the popular Esports franchise founded and managed by Call of Duty veteran Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag announced on twitter today that their recently picked up CS GO division, previously the ex-IMMORTALS CS GO stars HEN1, fnxNTC, LUCAS1, KngV- along with new addition to their team Bruno "bit" Lima will not be attending the ongoing ELEAGUE Boston Major of 2018 due to immigration issues. The news came to the Global Offensive community as a shock and heartbreaking as the Brazilian fans and fans from all around the globe wanted to see the squad return and perform in the upcoming Majors after they went through a hefty break-up with their previous franchise IMMORTALS CS GO due to personal issues.



100 Thieves announced on twitter that they were very disappointed to share with everyone the news of their CS GO division's departure which happened mainly due to immigration issues. The news is devastating for both the players and the Brazilian fans, one of the most passionate and energetic fans in the world and they said that they are truely sorry for not able to come in terms in order to fix the player's travels to the United States. The franchise worked incredibly hard in collaboration with some of the Industry's finest immigration lawyers but unfortunately things didn't go as how they were planned. However all hope is not lost for the players, as much as we love seeing these players perform in LAN's, the fans agree to the same as 100 Thieves also stated that they can't wait for the players to keep on competing throughout the rest of the year under their new home banner. It is however not announced by Valve as to which team will replace them in the ongoing major, pretty much is it for us to wait and find out.



enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy