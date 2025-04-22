Reborn is an exciting RPG where you can find the most unexpected tasks . In this world you will find a lot of dark dungeons, full-scale battles with monsters and epic RAID bosses in PVP and PVE modes. The player at the beginning of the path in Reborn Online needs to create a character by selecting the gender and class (mage, barter, shooter, warrior) and adjusting the appearance, after that he can perform various tasks, interact with other players, go to fight monsters, earn resources and earn money to improve equipment. On of the main game features is realistic modern graphics. More accessible and less known objects. Reborn allows you to develop characters in different ways. Thanks to the many improvements and skills you can create the most suitable hero, and also you will find many things and monsters in it - this is not just a great RPG, but one of the most interesting!