Lost Ark is a free MMORPG created by Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG. Explore the new, huge world of Lost Ark, travel the world and check what adventures await you on the way. Choose one of 14 available classes and check which fighting style suits you best. In addition to battles, many other activities await you, such as fishing or fossil collecting, which will allow you to earn more virtual currency. Discover huge dungeons, explore new lands and see what creatures await you in the farthest corners of the world. Collect equipment and develop your skills to be able to compete in PvP fights and show your strength to others! Wait no more and play Lost Ark today!