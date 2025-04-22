Kingdoms Mobile - Total Clash is an other strategy free-to-play mobile game created by the studio IGG responsible for such games as Lords Mobile or Castle Clash - that's why you should be aware of its great quality!



If you are expecting an other battle-card game clone, then you should be pleasantly surprised. First of all, in this game you will be able to choose from 5 different factions - Human, Elves, Dwarf, Dragon and Orcs. Build and improve your fortress in order to build an army to compete against tens of thousands other players. Watch the actual battles and not some numbers in a report. Enhance your troops power with powerful heroes with unique stats and abilities.



With Kingdoms Mobile - Total Clash there will be no time to be bored!

