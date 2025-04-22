Dragon Knight 2

Dragon Knight II is a continuation of the popular browser game Dragon Knight. Once again, we will land in the MMORPG world, full of magical and legendary heroes, in which we will lead a team of heroes, as well as goddesses or magical creatures during turn-based battles against hordes of enemies. Players like games such as Dragon Knight or League of Angels 2 will easily recognise this title. Shortly after creating avatar, you will start the game with a small introduction, in which we will get acquainted with the initial characters of the game and the main elements of the game. Although we will have to start the game with only the avatar player, in the male or female version - after a few minutes of the gameplay, we will be able to recruit more characters. Another important aspect is the collection of equipment and its later strengthening and improvement, as well as the creation of new elements. Also worth mentioning that micropayments are available in this title. Since the game is free, no one should be surprised at their presence. For all premium activities we will need a currency in the form of rubies - which, of course, we will buy for real money. However, it is worth noting that we will be able to use some actions with the use of Szafirów, the additional currency that we can get during the regular game.