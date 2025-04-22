Astellia is a completely free MMORPG game set in a fantasy world in which you play as Astellian - a star-blessed warrior with enormous power. Choose one of five available races: Warrior, Archer, Scholar, Assassin or Mage and start the adventure in this colorful, virtual world. Travel the lands of Astella alone or with friends, perform various tasks, kill monsters encountered on the road and gain more experience to develop your character. Take part in epic battles with powerful enemies and collect new items to become even more powerful. The most interesting mechanics in the game are Astells, which are magical creatures that your hero can summon. Astells can be obtained by completing quests or collecting loot from defeated monsters, and improving your astells will increase your strength in battle, so it's worth spending time searching. If you like fantasy atmosphere, as well as all kinds of MMORPGs, then you should definitely give Astella a chance! Don't want and play Astellia today!