Aika 2 is an MMORPG game with a big bias towards PVP, developed by JoyImpact. Take part in great battles between hundreds of players to get magical artifacts. Fight for territorial control with other countries and complete various missions. When they do not participate in the war of the nation, players can perform more than a thousand tasks, get a pet, become a crafter and conquer dungeons in the vast world of Arcana. Choose from several different classes and unique skills that you can use against other players, and with cruel monsters. But you don’t have to go alone; you can take along a companion known as Pran. Train your Prana from child to adulthood, and how it will change will depend only on you.