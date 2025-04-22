Warface is a free-to-play FPS game created by the famous Crytek studio. If you're familiar with such titles as Far Cry or Crysis, then you'll surely know what to expect from this publisher - a pure action!

A New World Order emerged and it's up to you which side will you help in the serious conflict between two major factions - Warface and Blackwood. Fight versus other players in Versus or form a team in an unique co-op mode. The versus gives you an opportunity to shoot in six different game modes: the Storm, where you have to capture or defend three strategic points; Plant the Bomb; the desctruction, where your objective is to deliver three air strikes on the enemy base, Free For All (FFA), Team Death Match (TDM) and tactics.

Choose among four different classes, each having different roles in the battlefield: a Rifleman, a Sniper, a Medic or an Engineer. Experience an epic action with breathtaking Cryengine graphics, customize your weapons and show to the enemy players, who's the boss!