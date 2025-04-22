Vast Wars is a browser MMO game inspired by the crimes and lives of criminals. The main idea of the game is to build an empire and become the real boss of the mafia.





Develop your city and your character (among others through regular training) and perform a whole series of missions to strengthen your position in the ranking. Fight with other players, sabotage and rob. Take all the necessary measures and do not get caught.





Thanks to the adaptation of the game to browsers, Vast Wars does not require additional space on your hard drive, so you always have access to your criminal world.





Show other players that they they must respect you and build a criminal empire!