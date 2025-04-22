btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem504
btitomor
btitomor
Gem14
btitomor
btitomor
Gem7
creator evan
creator evan
Gem121
葉航
葉航
Gem7
葉航
葉航
Gem105
Rune Goor
Rune Goor
Gem8
葉航
葉航
Gem10
葉航
葉航
Gem112
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem52
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Dillix (Dylan Lewis)
Gem64
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
Rain

Gem17

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

22

0/160

Vast Wars

Vast Wars

Vast Wars

Information

Vast Wars is a browser MMO game inspired by the crimes and lives of criminals. The main idea of the game is to build an empire and become the real boss of the mafia.


Develop your city and your character (among others through regular training) and perform a whole series of missions to strengthen your position in the ranking. Fight with other players, sabotage and rob. Take all the necessary measures and do not get caught.


Thanks to the adaptation of the game to browsers, Vast Wars does not require additional space on your hard drive, so you always have access to your criminal world.


Show other players that they they must respect you and build a criminal empire!

Recent Forum Posts

ı liked game

19 replies

Last reply: Mar 8, 2021

What are your views on this game

6 replies

Last reply: Mar 7, 2021

Are This Game fun ?

18 replies

Last reply: Dec 29, 2020

20 gems for complete the first task.

26 replies

Last reply: Dec 25, 2020

I am new to this game

3 replies

Last reply: Dec 19, 2020

Is this game worth it?

22 replies

Last reply: Dec 12, 2020

Is this game good?

43 replies

Last reply: Nov 26, 2020

Never played this game

1 replies

Last reply: Nov 6, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Splits.gg - The Ultimate Rust Gaming ExperienceBloxdom.com Review 2025 - Earn Crypto with Case Battles & BananaBuxDragon Age Veilguard - Guarding the Fantasy Realm of ThedasCall of Duty Black Ops 6 - Go rogue with the newest CoDView More

Forums

RobloxGeneral DiscussionsFortniteCounter-Strike: Global OffensiveView More

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy