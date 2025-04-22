The Settlers Online is a browser strategy game based on the series, which from the very beginning was destined for the Amiga computers. Obviously, as in most strategy games, our main goal is to expand our kingdom. The people that inhabits your lands cannot be ignored. You should take care of a constant food availability, as your residents are needing it! A significant element of your economy is a tactical deployment of the mines, workshops and e.t.c. so that they operate smoothly and advantageously. Besides that, in order to have a constant access to our extracted resources, we should remember about the transport. When playing The Settlers Online, the player should make proof of tactical sense not only when creating and conceiving a network of road, but also at the moment of threat from neighboring kingdoms or when he intends to conquer them himself. Erecting military buildings and the devotion of our people should make the conquest way easier! However, not only the strength and battles are helping with the expansion of our kingdom! The player should remember to make alliances, which are giving you a scope for cooperation, trading and much more!