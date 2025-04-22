The Settlers

Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Facundo Marquez
Facundo Marquez
Gem140
John Stormss
John Stormss
Gem142
Mathias Polania
Mathias Polania
Gem35
Димон
Димон
Gem28
Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem44 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconWiktoria Karwowska: hai
The Settlers Online is a browser strategy game based on the series, which from the very beginning was destined for the Amiga computers. Obviously, as in most strategy games, our main goal is to expand our kingdom. The people that inhabits your lands cannot be ignored. You should take care of a constant food availability, as your residents are needing it! A significant element of your economy is a tactical deployment of the mines, workshops and e.t.c. so that they operate smoothly and advantageously. Besides that, in order to have a constant access to our extracted resources, we should remember about the transport. When playing The Settlers Online, the player should make proof of tactical sense not only when creating and conceiving a network of road, but also at the moment of threat from neighboring kingdoms or when he intends to conquer them himself. Erecting military buildings and the devotion of our people should make the conquest way easier! However, not only the strength and battles are helping with the expansion of our kingdom! The player should remember to make alliances, which are giving you a scope for cooperation, trading and much more!

Recent Forum Posts

Payment time

1 replies

Last reply: Aug 13, 2023

Career as gamers and livestreamers

11 replies

Last reply: Oct 4, 2022

Settlers online is dead

7 replies

Last reply: Apr 11, 2022

Why some games are not available for some people? I want to play this game for gems. There is no play button.

15 replies

Last reply: Feb 15, 2022

thank u very much

10 replies

Last reply: Feb 15, 2022

is this game cool???

33 replies

Last reply: Jan 11, 2022

bad game ever

7 replies

Last reply: Dec 31, 2021

which settlers game is your fave?

5 replies

Last reply: Sep 13, 2021

