The Ants: Underground Kingdom is a free, strategic mobile game created by StarUnion studio.

Create your own anthill where you will lead the Ant Queen and try to expand your colony. Take care of the resources necessary for life, build safe holes in which new ants will be born. Build an army and send it to fight other wild animals, get the food needed for the development of the anthill and survival. Join the alliance and develop and support yourself in battles together.

Play The Ants: Underground Kingdom now!