Storm Online - a free MMORPG released in 2017. In the beginning, the player creates a character by selecting one of three classes: Warrior (melee), Shooter (long-range combat), Warlock (magic attack). Everyone has a unique set of features and capabilities. For example, a Warlock can destroy an enemy with various spells. You can choose both female and male avatar, it does not affect the characteristics. The gameplay of Storm Online is a exploration of a big fantasy world. We can find here a dynamic combat system, a lot of exciting tasks or guilds and teams. Already from the very beginning you can see a huge number of quests, where, in pursuit of an intruder, you quietly upgrade your skills, you will get some equipment and riding animals. You can play Storm Online not only solo, but also as part of a team of friends.