State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse is a free strategy game available on mobile phones.
An epidemic broke out six months ago. Unfortunately, it was more dangerous than you might think - infections spread all over the country, and everyone became zombies. You are one of the few survivors who have the strength to fight for survival. Develop your settlement, where you and other survivors will be able to feel safe. Form alliances or fight other survivors - unfortunately, there is less and less resources, and everyone wants to get as much as possible for their settlement. Remember that the disease mutates very quickly, which is why research is important to help you understand it better and also help you survive in increasingly difficult times.
Start your adventure in State of Survival: Survive the Zombie Apocalypse today!
