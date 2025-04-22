If you're a fan of the Star Trek universe, then Start Trek Online will certainly draw your attention.



Star Trek Online is a sci-fi MMORPG set in the universe known from the television shows and movies. After starting the game, we will easily sense the atmosphere of our favourite series as the main purposes of the gameplay are exploration, missions, space and ground combat and trading. The four aspects we could certainly see in Star Trek. The fans may be familiar with some characteristic places like the Starfleet Headquarters, the Mutara Nebula or Qo'noS.

Explore this huge universe by your own as a commander, join Star Trek Online today!