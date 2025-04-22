Snake VS Block is a free arcade game that every fan of a vintage version of a well-known “Snake” game will adore for sure!

The rules of this game seem to be simple, but it is not so easy to cope with the temperament of our lovely character. You have to control well the snake in order to break as many blocks as possible. To do so, you will definitely need to capture the gold balls that appear on the way. The balls are there to make the snake grow and to give him strength to hit the blocks without losing the game.



Be careful, because the main difficulty is a speed of the snake that will require from you a lot of agility.

In the game you may choose the multiplayer option to play with your friends.



Show everybody who is a king of the Snake!

