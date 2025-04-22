Sphere 3 is a free MMORPG game with a classic fantasy theme, created by Russian developers.

Join the magical world of Sphere 3 full of strange creatures and unique skills that will help you in battles with the enemy. Learn an interesting story and discover what secrets this world still hides. Fight enemies, collect experience and equipment to constantly strengthen your skills. Explore dungeons, fight World Bosses and become part of the story as your adventure unfolds. Take a PvP battle and show other players who's in charge!

Wait no more and play Sphere 3 today!