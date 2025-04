Rush Royale is a free, mobile strategy game developed by My.com B.V.

Defend your base against the attacks of strong enemies and save your kingdom. Use turrets, unleash powerful magic, and carefully devise a plan to help you fend off attacks. Use incredible heroes with unique skills who will bravely defend the entrance of your base. Compete with other players, invite your friends and have a great time playing together!

