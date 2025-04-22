Rift is a MMORPG game created and published by Trion World. Jump into the fantastic world of Talara, where you’ll have to face the danger of Regulos and his creatures from another world, which have one simple objective – prepare the world we know for his rule. During a diversified character creation, just before our character’s customization, we’ll have to choose a faction – the Guardians, or the Defiants. Each of them gives us access to different races – for the first faction, we have the Mathosians, the High Elves and the Dwarves, for the second one, a nomadic race of the Eths, and then the Bahmis and the Kelaris. The classes, classic and intuitives, are divided into the Warrior, the Cleric, the Mage, the Rogue and the Primalist. Each of them is useful in its own way and gives us an opportunity, to choose the one that’s the most adequate for us. The game is subdivided in various game modes – the classic dungeons, the raids and, of course, the PvP. Rift is a dream for the explorers, as it has beautiful, diverse and detailed landscapes. The graphics, even if not at the same level than the games of the new generation, can still impress us with its artistic level and the music, tense and typical to a world of fantasy, is still relevant and can easily compete with those from the newest games.

So, join this fantastic world and fight Regulos and his monsters, for the glory of Talara!