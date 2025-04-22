Raid: Shadow Legends is a free Fantasy RPG game published by the Israeli creator Plarium Games.
Join the game as a hero and save Teleria from the attacks of Dark Lord Siroth. Expand your team with powerful allies that you will meet on your way. Test their unique skills to decide which ones suit you best, improve their skills and create an invincible team! Take part in epic boss battles or join the PvP arena to fight other players!
Don't wait any longer! Play Raid: Shadow Legends today!
20 replies
Last reply: Apr 28, 2024
16 replies
Last reply: Apr 28, 2024
18 replies
Last reply: Mar 4, 2024
9 replies
Last reply: Dec 28, 2023
2 replies
Last reply: Dec 26, 2023
14 replies
Last reply: Oct 12, 2023
33 replies
Last reply: Sep 27, 2023
12 replies
Last reply: Aug 6, 2023