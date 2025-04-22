Ragnarok Online is a Korean MMORPG game in which you'll go on an adventure to find fragments of Ymir, a stone that protects peace in the world, to use it for your own whims.





Pick one of the six basic classes: Swordsman, Archer, Mage, Merchant, Acolyte or Thief and develop it according to your preferences. Join the guild, meet many new friends and unlock new options in the game. Take a part in War of Emperium, where you'll fight together in the battle of the castle, which will become the headquarters of your guild and provide you with many additional benefits. There are also battlegrounds in the game, where you will get to one of the teams of 10 players and together try to destroy the enemy base, and you will gain useful items for the victory.





