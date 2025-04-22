Queen's Blade Limit Break is a free browser RPG game based on the popular anime of the same title.

Set off on a journey through the magical land, explore its every nook and cranny and learn all the secrets it hides. Create your own powerful team of beautiful girls and go into battle. Find the best strategy, set your team as you like and see how it will work in battles. Collect female warriors, constantly develop them and get new, better equipment for them. Play with people from all over the world, join a guild and conquer the server together!

