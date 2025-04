PokeWars is a free-to-play browser game, where we’re playing as a Pokemon trainer. At the beggining, we have to choose our trainer’s appearance and the Pokemon we start with. Our main task is exploring the world in search of new Pokemon species and training them. You can teach them new attacks, prepare some clever tactics, which will give you an advantage in your fights against wild Pokemons or other trainers. The game is waiting for you with lots of interesting quests given by Professor Oak.

Join the world of Pokemon and become a Pokemon Trainer now!