Otherland is the MMORPG game based on the books of the famous science fiction writer Ted Williams. Anyone who wants to delve deeper into this incredible world and play as the protagonist in a fantastic story, should simply be examined with his "Inozem".

In this game, businessmen and programmers have created a network of virtual worlds that are similar to everything you have explored playing any RPG games - we have access to futuristic cities with access to ultra new weapons, but at the same time you can visit the ancient castle and fight monsters with the help of magic and sword.

The plot itself depends on you - any action will influence what will happen next and how the world will look at you.

The graphics here are very beautiful, the engine itself is based on the Unreal Engine and the game uses it just superb! Also the music here is charming and will surely sit in your head for hours.

Don't wait and join the world of Otherland!