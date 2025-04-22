Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Levi
Levi
Gem28
Levi
Levi
Gem16
chozenhirato
chozenhirato
Gem80
Victor Figueroa
Victor Figueroa
Gem22
PayPal
PayPal
Gem6,430
RustClash
RustClash
Gem750
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem9
Rain

Gem0

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconJavier Ricker: how is everyone :3
unranked rank iconIsse Holmstrom: ..
unranked rank iconretiro7968: hi
Sign in to start chatting

17

0/160

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Information

Orcs Must Die! Unchained, is a game with lots of killing, where the omnipresent traps and enemy minions won’t give you a time to rest. This mix of Tower Defense and MOBA with some card games mechanics is a game which we can play without fear we lose our time.

The game provides us battlefields with various difficulty levels. The goal is to defend ourselves, attack and led our opponent by the nose. When playing in team, we have to capture the enemy’s fortress without letting him to capture ours. By building up traps and minions, you’ll get closer to win. Additionally, during the game we can collect resources needed to craft better minions and items. The most important thing is to continually develop our character, so we’ll have the possibility to survive.

The rules and the game world, at first glance, may seem a bit complicated, however a great tutorial shall help us to learn them really quickly. So, there is no time to waste, it would be better if you launched the game just now!



Recent Forum Posts

Can anybody give me some tips about this game?

11 replies

Last reply: Dec 12, 2022

Does it makes you think?

1 replies

Last reply: Nov 1, 2020

Is there anybody playing it ?

5 replies

Last reply: Mar 26, 2020

Need buddy to play with!

7 replies

Last reply: Oct 7, 2019

Where to activate CD Code?

2 replies

Last reply: Aug 23, 2019

wow

4 replies

Last reply: Feb 25, 2019

Any player there?

1 replies

Last reply: Sep 7, 2017

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy