Welcome to wonderful Heaven - a huge, virtual space full of wonders and magic! In this world you can become one of the Guardians (there are three types of classes, each has different abilities), who own one of the flying islands, where you are expected to fight monsters, study magic, collect crystals, necessary to improve the island, but the most important is eternal praise as the best landowner! You can also participate in battles and tournaments in which you will get a variety of equipment, so the chance to test your strength will be everywhere: not only in battle, but also on the hunt. Selection of opponents with the same level is done automatically, there is simply no chance to cheat. Invite your friends and fight Evil together in these constantly dangerous Heavens!