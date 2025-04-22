My Sunny Resort is a free-to-play browser game with an extremely relaxing, holiday atmosphere. The player is a hotel manager, which is a very responsible function. Your duties shall include serving guests, so that they feel nice and comfortable and resort’s development through its decoration and expansion. It’s important to think rationally and to manage the funds properly. Your activities on behalf of guests will be rated by an adequate number of stars, which are an indicator of your resort’s quality. Besides that, you’ll have lots of fun while executing the newest orders. It’s worth remembering to introduce novelties in the hotel offers! A good offer shall bring more guests and money is a significant element in the growth and development of your popularity. My Sunny Resort is undoubtedly one of the more colorful and atmospheric browser games. It’s worth to take a look on this exotic world and spend time on taking a responsible, but also interesting and incredibly dynamic role of a manager!