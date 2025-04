Merge Hotel: Family Story is a puzzle mobile game offered to us by LLC Happy Games Studio.

Help Ted discover the secrets hidden in the hotel where he works. Ted's grandfather has lots of family stories to tell, listen to them all! Collect dust and discover new items, then combine them to get useful tools. Renovate an old hotel and decorate it however you like, unlock more decorations and uncover family secrets from years ago.

Play Merge Hotel: Family Story today!