Maple Story 2 is a prequel of a free MMO RPG, developed in parallel with the original, but significantly different from the first part.





The plot of the game takes place in a fantastic land full of magic and magical creatures, and the players again take on the role of adventurers who explore it. As befits a game of the RGP genre, a lot of emphasis is put on the development of the character and its equipment, made possible by performing tasks and overcoming monsters and villains.





The biggest changes compared to the original game, are visible in the visual sphere, completely refreshed design in a climate of manga and anime gives the game a unique atmosphere.





Do not wait any longer and test your strength in Maple Story 2!