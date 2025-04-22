Imperial Hero II is a MMORPG with a bunch of quests, monsters, locations and battles. There are plenty things to do, besides upgrading the hero, you can trade, participate in diplomacy wars and many others, just to climb to the top of the rating. Go deep into the dungeons, fight in the arena, bargain at the auction - just become the best, and the Ayar Empire will be yours. At the very beginning of the game there will be no creation of a hero or a choice of classes, the only thing you can choose is an avatar, which you can also change in the future. The player will have training in the starting village. Where he will be explained how to fight, how to choose and complete tasks, etc. There you can also choosea hero and travel around the cities, cleaning up the area and upgrade your armor and weapon . Couple of differences in the project still exist: huge map and a small influence of the donations on the gameplay. The first consists of more than thirty territories with various objects that can be visited. Among them: cities, towns, caves, forests, river banks and simple meadows. Of course, you can also speed up the game by buying colleagues for real money, but you can get them in the usual way.