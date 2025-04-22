Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

20

0/160

Imperial Hero II

Imperial Hero II

Imperial Hero II

Information

Imperial Hero II is a MMORPG with a bunch of quests, monsters, locations and battles. There are plenty things to do, besides upgrading the hero, you can trade, participate in diplomacy wars and many others, just to climb to the top of the rating. Go deep into the dungeons, fight in the arena, bargain at the auction - just become the best, and the Ayar Empire will be yours. At the very beginning of the game there will be no creation of a hero or a choice of classes, the only thing you can choose is an avatar, which you can also change in the future. The player will have training in the starting village. Where he will be explained how to fight, how to choose and complete tasks, etc. There you can also choosea hero and travel around the cities, cleaning up the area and upgrade your armor and weapon . Couple of differences in the project still exist: huge map and a small influence of the donations on the gameplay. The first consists of more than thirty territories with various objects that can be visited. Among them: cities, towns, caves, forests, river banks and simple meadows. Of course, you can also speed up the game by buying colleagues for real money, but you can get them in the usual way.

Recent Forum Posts

This game is very good

5 replies

Last reply: Sep 6, 2021

How is this game guys?

6 replies

Last reply: Apr 11, 2021

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy