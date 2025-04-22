Idle Farmer is a free farm simulator for mobile phones, created by Game Veterans studio.

Do you dream about idyllic life on a farm? What if instead of one farm you can have a whole lot of them? Build your own village where you can automate the entire harvesting process and watch your bank account grow! Hire managers who will increase your farm's productivity and train them to become real professionals. Buy cute pets and take care of them so they can give you the best quality products. Take part in tournaments and prove that your farm is the best organized!

Don't wait and play Idle Farmer today!