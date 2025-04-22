First-time players/installs only. Must be completed within 7 days from install.





Icarus M: Riders of Icarus is a free, RPG MMORPG game available for mobile phones, created by VALOFE studio.

Join the amazing world of Icarus full of magical animals and plants. Fight against mighty creatures and World Bosses, gain new items and experience, and grow in strength to become even more powerful. Make friends with a cute pets that will grow along with you and support you in the fight! Enjoy beautiful 3D graphics and nice music on your phone. Explore the lands not only from the ground, but also from the sky! Rise high into the sky on your mount and admire the wonderful landscapes, and take part in aerial battles!

Don't wait any longer and play Icarus M: Riders of Icarus today!