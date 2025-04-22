Girls X Battle 2 is a free mobile RPG game developed by Carolgames studio.

Meet hundreds of cute girls ready to fight under your command! Get to know their characters and hear their stories, dress them and use unique skills that will help you in battle. Create your own team and send them on missions from which you can get incredibly rare items. Come up with tactics, decide on the best formations and get the most out of the girls' talents. Go on a journey and fight powerful bosses in order to become the best player among friends!

