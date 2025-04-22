Enlisted is a free tactical shooter developed by Gaijin studio.

Go to the front together with your companions to protect what is most important to you. Lead an army of soldiers through the most famous battlefields of World War II and enjoy the realism and details offered by the creators. Attack with firearms, from the air or get in a tank and break through enemy defenses. Go through campaigns, collect and discover new equipment and get involved in a historical journey for good.

Wait no more and play Enlisted today!