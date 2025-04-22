Dragon Awaken

Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem8
aurelien dracos
aurelien dracos
Gem235
xXIts StixzXx
xXIts StixzXx
Gem140
BattaL
BattaL
Gem455
milinmohame2
milinmohame2
Gem46
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem8
viperlegend266
viperlegend266
Gem24
Milo
Milo
Gem35
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem34
Shop
Shop
Gem570
Shop
Shop
Gem1,970
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem112
sido82jp
sido82jp
Gem45
葉航
葉航
Gem50
R S
R S
Gem46
Emre Yeler
Emre Yeler
Gem15
kolkatacity150
kolkatacity150
Gem9
natalya.laricheva
natalya.laricheva
Gem34
Combo Jaiden
Combo Jaiden
Gem8
hala sy
hala sy
Gem40
Rain

Gem20

unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just withdraw some coins admin rejecet my withdraw
unranked rank iconkathrine80: i just complete offers admin - my all coin
unranked rank iconkathrine80: this site fack or scam
unranked rank iconkathrine80: hlw
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndy R0631: uh?
unranked rank iconMuhammad Qasim Zahid: catJAM emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconTasawar abbas: Mara coin nh aw rhy
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem22 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconJuan Montenegro: Robux 100.000
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem214 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconIker Gutiérrez Rodríguez: Hola
unranked rank iconMehdi Aissa: hii
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmala anlat: Hi
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: alguien habla español
unranked rank iconMatCax Cebiche: hola
AdminSwirfty: On the Lootably Offerwall
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): to link account
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): where do i find cheddar tv bit
unranked rank iconDillix (Dylan Lewis): hi
unranked rank iconJayson Fleurisma: hey guys
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem753 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKaiwan Sian: yo
unranked rank iconEdith Sandra Gutierrez Bustos: hello
unranked rank icongloiredivine04: hello
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem406 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconCamilito Marin: .hg
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem25 from the Rain.
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Dragon Awaken

Dragon Awaken

Dragon Awaken

Information


Dragon Aawaken is a free-to-play MMORPG game based in a fantastic world filled with dragons.

Our adventure begins by choosing our character's gender. The hero will have to be unceasingly enhanced in order to keep up as a legendary dragon knight. A turn-based fighting system gives lots of different possibilites and that helps us to adapt an attack against different enemies. The gameplay is vastly enriched with dragons helping us in fights.

Become a legendary dragon warrior, raise and train your dragons, recrute other heroes in order to create an irrepraceable team of warriors. Do everything you can to vanquish the Dark Dragon.

Recent Forum Posts

can somone explain what this game is?

7 replies

Last reply: Jan 7, 2022

What is this game about ?

13 replies

Last reply: Sep 25, 2021

Good game or bad game?

22 replies

Last reply: Sep 25, 2021

This looks great like the attention to detail on this is pretty good

8 replies

Last reply: May 14, 2021

Is this game fun?

11 replies

Last reply: Apr 30, 2021

how big is this game on file download is it small

7 replies

Last reply: Apr 19, 2021

I don't like it.

15 replies

Last reply: Apr 14, 2021

this is amazing

3 replies

Last reply: Dec 22, 2020

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy