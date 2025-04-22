Dragon Awaken



Dragon Aawaken is a free-to-play MMORPG game based in a fantastic world filled with dragons.



Our adventure begins by choosing our character's gender. The hero will have to be unceasingly enhanced in order to keep up as a legendary dragon knight. A turn-based fighting system gives lots of different possibilites and that helps us to adapt an attack against different enemies. The gameplay is vastly enriched with dragons helping us in fights.



Become a legendary dragon warrior, raise and train your dragons, recrute other heroes in order to create an irrepraceable team of warriors. Do everything you can to vanquish the Dark Dragon.

