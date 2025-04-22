Dragon Awaken

Dragon Aawaken is a free-to-play MMORPG game based in a fantastic world filled with dragons.
Our adventure begins by choosing our character's gender. The hero will have to be unceasingly enhanced in order to keep up as a legendary dragon knight. A turn-based fighting system gives lots of different possibilites and that helps us to adapt an attack against different enemies. The gameplay is vastly enriched with dragons helping us in fights.
Become a legendary dragon warrior, raise and train your dragons, recrute other heroes in order to create an irrepraceable team of warriors. Do everything you can to vanquish the Dark Dragon.
7 replies
Last reply: Jan 7, 2022
13 replies
Last reply: Sep 25, 2021
22 replies
Last reply: Sep 25, 2021
8 replies
Last reply: May 14, 2021
11 replies
Last reply: Apr 30, 2021
7 replies
Last reply: Apr 19, 2021
15 replies
Last reply: Apr 14, 2021
3 replies
Last reply: Dec 22, 2020