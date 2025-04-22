Jump into the World of Twelve and discover the splendor of Dofus, an extensive MMORPG created by the French studio Ankama. Pick between 17 different classes and choose the way you want to fight various creatures obstructing the path to your magnificence! Discover every landscape, every cave and the darkest forests. ​

Honor your god and receive powerful boons improving your character, find a pet which will follow you everywhere, take care of him and he'll return his gratitude! Complete different missions and meet new friends with whom you'll go to the deepest dungeons and face the biggest dangers lurking in the shadows. Combat in a turn by turn system, proving your tactical thinking, where the strength isn't always the most important aspect. And most importantly, collect all six Dofus - dragon egg's which will grant you an incredible power! Benefit from a diversified crafting system with 18 different professions with the classic ones like Alchemist, Lumberjack or Jeweller and those much more unique, like Handyman or all sort of Magus. Join the huge, living community and help them by maintaining this unmistakable social atmosphere! Admire the beautiful as picture graphics and fairy music in Dofus, the only game of its kind!