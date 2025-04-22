Dark Fury is a mix of RPG, strategy and slasher, in which we have to fight the horde of monsters, improve equipment, create new equipment and participate in the epic story.

The story of Dark Fury begins with the fact that the powerful gods used the Armageddon Blade and opened the portal to another dimension, from which monsters and demons crept out, in addition King Arthur was betrayed by the his subjects. To save the world, the king called you, The Chosen One, who should restore peace to the world and save the Arthur, and then who knows - maybe become the king yourself?

Of course, you won't fight alone - you've got a brave squad with mighty knights, who will help fight with countless opponents, and after each battle will become even stronger. Use special abilities and weapons to achieve victory and save the world of the Dark Fury!

