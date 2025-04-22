Ботва Онлайн: Битва за реальную капусту!

Online game Botwa - this is a browser-based comic strategy from Destiny Development (previously on 4GameGround) that created games like Music Wars, Angry Pets, and Got it here! Plant is a game for those who are already fed up with all sorts of elves, ogres, orcs, weedy magicians and other pathetic inhabitants of fantasy online worlds. At the very beginning of the gameplay, you must choose the side for which you will play for. There are two races: svintusy and baranusy. You can not stay for a long time with the your choice, as the races are similar in initial parameters. After the player chooses a fraction, he will start creating the look of his character.