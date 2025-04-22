Join the fight in the browser game Battle of Beasts! Train your beasts, feed them and grow so as they will help you to conquer new territories. Complete missions, which will lead you to your victory. The battle music gives this game its own character, which will certainly please many people. Remember to properly exploit your field. Construct boxes for your beasts, feed them and clean to make them be in a good shape. Build a farm, from which you’ll be able to harvest crops. This will help you to create your own food for you minions. Remember about the decorative elements - your little zoo will look not only scary but also ravishing! So expand your territory, develop your economics and make your horde the greatest!