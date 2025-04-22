Alpha Wars

Our planet is about to collapse. There is a shortage of resources and people are fighting for survival. Mercenaries, modern armies and military groups, seek control of carbon, oil and steel to gain control. In this real-time strategy game, your task is simple - defend the small base from enemy players and secure the future of your people. Use your tactical skills to develop the economy: build the concrete factories and oil refineries and produce enough supplies. Protect your buildings and destroy enemy units. The mercenaries, tanks and helicopters are under your command, bring chaos, gain power and fight for survival!

