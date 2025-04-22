AD 2460 is a strategic science fiction game set in the cosmic world of the future. When mankind dispersed throughout the universe to discover its new nooks and crannies, our task is to build a thriving colony, provide it with the necessary resources and ensure safe cultural development for its inhabitants.





The game is adapted to browsers, so we have access to it without downloading, at any time and from anywhere we want. It is based on a text layer mostly, similar to classic RPG games, which additionally forces the player to dive into the cosmic world of the game.