novice rank iconspencegta7: non, je veux dire comme des conseils
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: gagner des gemmes plus rapidement est-ce depuis le mobile
apprentice rank icondunszt007: Quelqu'un d'autre a des problèmes avec timewall ?
AdminSwirfty: Tu ne peux pas donner de pourboire aux autres, seulement à la pluie
novice rank iconspencegta7: Dance Red emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconspencegta7: Peux-tu me donner quelques conseils ?
novice rank iconspencegta7: salut dj
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: désolé
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: oh non je ne le savais pas
novice rank iconspencegta7: alors es-tu modérateur ?
novice rank iconspencegta7: obtenir Dj peux-tu me donner quelques conseils ?
AdminSwirfty: Je ne suis pas un bot...
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: réponds aux questions du chat
novice rank iconspencegta7: oh
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: c'est un bot
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: mon compte est ancien mais ils ont mis à jour la page et j'ai perdu tout mon progrès et mes gains
novice rank iconspencegta7: Es-tu un modérateur du site Web ?
novice rank iconspencegta7: oh
AdminSwirfty: Les éclats peuvent être utilisés pour participer aux cadeaux sur le site
novice rank iconspencegta7: à côté des gemmes
novice rank iconspencegta7: Quelles sont les choses rouges ?
AdminSwirfty: Vous pouvez jouer à des jeux, compléter des offres et répondre à des sondages pour gagner des Gemmes
novice rank iconspencegta7: s'il vous plaît
novice rank iconspencegta7: puis-je avoir des gemmes ?
novice rank iconspencegta7: attends
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: :3
novice rank iconspencegta7: oh merci
novice rank icond4rj4n: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: il apparaît en haut
adept rank iconbacolditz: 32435 346
novice rank iconDJTOPOCHO25: pour réclamer les diamants, tu cliques sur retirer
novice rank iconspencegta7: danse
novice rank iconspencegta7: dis-moi s'il te plaît Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconcrtados: savoir
novice rank iconspencegta7: comment réclamer mes diamants
novice rank iconspencegta7: fr
novice rank icondesconocido: pourquoi n'y a-t-il pas de sondages
novice rank icon2625510295: KEKW emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon0721: Cat Yes emote (inline chat version)
novice rank icon2814396160: 11
novice rank iconspencegta7: Dinkdonk emote (inline chat version) taxes s'il vous plaît 10 diamants
SystemGamehag: 9 utilisateurs ont reçu Gem78 de la Pluie.
enchanter rank icondem.pferd.heisst.horst: Dance Blue emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconJonathan: sympa
adept rank iconlurepartygofest: baang 5.7k en attente xd
SystemGamehag: Rejoignez notre Discord pour des tirages quotidiens de Gemmes !
AdminSwirfty: Vous pouvez jouer à des jeux, remplir des offres et répondre à des sondages pour gagner des Gemmes
novice rank iconcrtados: bonjour
novice rank iconspencegta7: qui peut m'envoyer des diamants ?
novice rank iconspencegta7: salut
