How does Dead by Daylight play on Xbox One today?

The game runs stable at 60 FPS for most Xbox One X consoles but dips on vanilla One.
Patch updates have improved load times significantly since pre-2024.
Cross‑play works fine and matches queue quickly due to integrated backends.
The DualShock wiring latency is minimal—no noticeable input lag mid chase.
Some players prefer switching to Xbox Series X/S for better visuals and frame consistency.
Add‑on DLC performances are on par with consoles, so killer perks pop well.
Lobby load stalls occasionally around DLC launches but usually smooths out.
The achievement grind remains the same across console platforms.