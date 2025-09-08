How does Dead by Daylight play on Xbox One today?

MooBanana The game runs stable at 60 FPS for most Xbox One X consoles but dips on vanilla One.

RayCool73 Patch updates have improved load times significantly since pre-2024.

MageKnight88 Cross‑play works fine and matches queue quickly due to integrated backends.

NeoRay The DualShock wiring latency is minimal—no noticeable input lag mid chase.

GooseSocks72 Some players prefer switching to Xbox Series X/S for better visuals and frame consistency.

IceFury54 Add‑on DLC performances are on par with consoles, so killer perks pop well.

QuickGod Lobby load stalls occasionally around DLC launches but usually smooths out.