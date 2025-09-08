Ace Visconti is top of the S‑tier due to his chest luck and bonus bloodpoints.
Mikaela Reid slots into S‑tier for her efficient healing perks like Empathy and Med Kit synergy.
Zarina Patel rises with her toolbox spam setup for quick early game actions.
S-tier is all about perk synergy and meta loop resilience this year.
Aurora and Jonah Vasquez also climb thanks to aura reading perks and stealth combos.
Try combining characters with high-tier perks to build hybrid optimal loadouts.
S-tier picks shift when chase meta changes or map rotations kill stealth play.
Runner-up C-tier survivors include Cheryl Mason due to unique perks but slightly weaker early-game stats.