Back to Dead by Daylight forum

Who is currently S‑tier Survivor in Dead by Daylight?

IceWizard90 avatar

IceWizard90

September 8, 2025 at 08:10 PM

Ace Visconti is top of the S‑tier due to his chest luck and bonus bloodpoints.
SkyTom67 avatar

SkyTom67

September 9, 2025 at 02:56 PM

Mikaela Reid slots into S‑tier for her efficient healing perks like Empathy and Med Kit synergy.
DarkBlade avatar

DarkBlade

September 10, 2025 at 04:54 AM

Zarina Patel rises with her toolbox spam setup for quick early game actions.
Pro9965 avatar

Pro9965

September 10, 2025 at 07:18 AM

S-tier is all about perk synergy and meta loop resilience this year.
Nova_ avatar

Nova_

September 10, 2025 at 07:27 PM

Aurora and Jonah Vasquez also climb thanks to aura reading perks and stealth combos.
RayRay11 avatar

RayRay11

September 10, 2025 at 10:27 PM

Try combining characters with high-tier perks to build hybrid optimal loadouts.
RexNova avatar

RexNova

September 11, 2025 at 01:52 AM

S-tier picks shift when chase meta changes or map rotations kill stealth play.
Sn1p3rDrop85 avatar

Sn1p3rDrop85

September 11, 2025 at 01:27 PM

Runner-up C-tier survivors include Cheryl Mason due to unique perks but slightly weaker early-game stats.

