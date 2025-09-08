Who is currently S‑tier Survivor in Dead by Daylight?

IceWizard90 Ace Visconti is top of the S‑tier due to his chest luck and bonus bloodpoints.

SkyTom67 Mikaela Reid slots into S‑tier for her efficient healing perks like Empathy and Med Kit synergy.

DarkBlade Zarina Patel rises with her toolbox spam setup for quick early game actions.

Pro9965 S-tier is all about perk synergy and meta loop resilience this year.

Nova_ Aurora and Jonah Vasquez also climb thanks to aura reading perks and stealth combos.

RayRay11 Try combining characters with high-tier perks to build hybrid optimal loadouts.

RexNova S-tier picks shift when chase meta changes or map rotations kill stealth play.