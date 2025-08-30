GemEarn

Is Call of Duty coming to Game Pass?

FireBorn95 avatar

FireBorn95

August 30, 2025 at 03:52 AM

It’s not there yet but with Microsoft owning Activision now, it’s probably coming. People are just waiting on that official drop. If COD hits Game Pass, that’s gonna be insane value. No more paying 70 bucks per release.
ElfSeer39 avatar

ElfSeer39

August 31, 2025 at 04:16 AM

I’d binge the old campaigns for sure. Been wanting to replay MW2 and BO1.
FlashFlash46 avatar

FlashFlash46

August 31, 2025 at 08:00 PM

Multiplayer lobbies would go nuts if it goes free on Game Pass. Sweat levels through the roof.
MeowDerp avatar

MeowDerp

September 1, 2025 at 10:11 PM

Hope they don’t lock zombies behind some deluxe nonsense. Just give us full access.
xX_od avatar

xX_od

September 2, 2025 at 08:36 AM

They playing it real quiet though. No confirmed date yet.

