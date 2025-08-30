Is Call of Duty coming to Game Pass?

FireBorn95 It’s not there yet but with Microsoft owning Activision now, it’s probably coming. People are just waiting on that official drop. If COD hits Game Pass, that’s gonna be insane value. No more paying 70 bucks per release.

ElfSeer39 I’d binge the old campaigns for sure. Been wanting to replay MW2 and BO1.

FlashFlash46 Multiplayer lobbies would go nuts if it goes free on Game Pass. Sweat levels through the roof.

MeowDerp Hope they don’t lock zombies behind some deluxe nonsense. Just give us full access.